(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X Growth Opportunities in North America and Europe's Passenger Vehicle Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report analyzes V2X growth opportunities in the passenger vehicles markets in North America and Europe based on in-depth discussions with industry thought leaders, including leading Tier-3 semiconductor providers, Tier-1 technology suppliers, and OEMs.

Demand for seamless connectivity in the automotive sector is advancing technology innovations beyond in-vehicle boundaries to connect with other vehicles and surrounding infrastructure (entities such as traffic management, infrastructure control systems, home, grid, and cloud systems), heralding the future of vehicle to everything (V2X).

The study examines the market landscape and available communication modes in these regions. The main trends this study addresses aim to identify the broader automotive future of the Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems (CIT-S) for smart cities. The report forecast focuses on the top 5 pioneering premium and volume OEMs in Europe and North America, highlighting V2X vehicle production trends and costs.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the V2X Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

V2X Technology Segmentation

V2X Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

V2X Communication

V2X Technology Evolution

Types of V2X Connectivity: DSRC V2X and C-V2X

Dedicated Short-range V2X Communication

Cellular-V2X Communication

Cellular-V2X: Network Communication (Uu) V2X Competitive Environment

Key Trends



Trend 1: Bidirectional Charging

Trend 2: V2X in ADAS

Trend 3: Intelligent Transport System

Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems and Services

Trend 4: Emergency Vehicle Warning System

Trend 5: Tele-operated Driving

Trend 6: V2X Parking Management System Trend 7: Non-line of Sight (NLOS) Awareness

Forecast Analysis



Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumption

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis

Regulations and Consortiums



V2X General Body Authorities

Overview of V2X Automotive Regulation and Regional Plan

V2X Consortium Partnerships V2X Service Use Cases based on 3GPP Telecom Generation

OEM Profiles



BMW

Ford

General Motors

Mercedes Benz

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

V2X Supplier Value Chain V2X Supplier Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Dual-mode V2X Solution

Growth Opportunity 2: Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Cities

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900