APF Canada Announces Call For Proposals For John H. Mcarthur Research Fellowship 2024-2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) invites applications for the John H. McArthur Research Fellowship for 2024-2025. This Fellowship is dedicated to the memory and legacy of John H. MacArthur, an exemplary Canadian, a world-renowned business educator, and former Chair of the APF Canada Board of Directors. Dr. McArthur, a native of Burnaby, British Columbia, was an Officer of the Order of Canada and Dean Emeritus at Harvard Business School.



Fellowship Overview

The John H. McArthur Research Fellowship seeks to empower two exceptional mid-career scholars with a deep commitment to policy-relevant research and interest in shaping the future of Canada's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, with a special emphasis on South and Southeast Asia. Priority will be given to policy-relevant, innovative, and impactful research topics (including ideas for translating insights into policy action). The Fellowship is limited to Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents. The two successful candidates will be awarded a grant of $C25,000 for the 12-month period, from April 2024 to March 2025. They will work closely with APF Canada's Vice-President, Research & Strategy, in a non-resident capacity.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Application Procedures:

Applicants should submit the following documents MERGED in ONE single PDF file.



A cover letter and CV detailing the applicant's academic background, professional experiences, and interest in contributing to the work of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

A Research Proposal not exceeding three pages articulating the research objectives, methodology, and expected outcomes. Name, title, and contact information (email and phone number) of two references. References will only be contacted if the applicant is short-listed for the Fellowship.



For questions, please contact Yuko Uchida at ... .

Key Links:



About the John H. McArthur Research Fellowship About APF Canada

Contacts:

Information:

Yuko Uchida, Project Co-ordinator, Research & Strategy

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

...

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

...

Follow us on X: @AsiaPacificFdn

Join us on LinkedIn: APFCanada

Like us on Facebook: Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada