Great Plains Communications Appoints Joseph Pellegrini As President And Chief Operating Officer

Blair, Nebraska, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately-owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced Joseph Pellegrini has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pellegrini reports directly to the CEO of Great Plains Communications, Todd Foje.

Joe joined the Great Plains Communications Executive Team in the summer of 2022. In his latest role, Joe will lead the day-to-day operations of the company, focusing on optimizing efficiencies, mitigating risks, enhancing the overall customer experience, and the successful execution of deliverables. In addition, Joe will lead teams to meet goals aligning with the company's strategic vision, upholding the strong GPC corporate values and culture.

“Joe is an industry veteran who has been a great contributor to the company,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.“Lending further expertise and input as President and COO, Joe will play a key role in our continued growth and in realizing our mission of being the technology provider of choice, driving connectivity further and inspiring progress.”

Pellegrini has over 25 years of strategic leadership experience in the Telecommunications Industry within the areas of operations, wireless deployment, construction management, GIS mapping, vendor relations, service delivery, digital transformation and customer experience. He has effectively implemented growth strategies and built successful teams dedicated to advancing and growing businesses. Prior to joining Great Plains Communications, Joe served as Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of Everstream Solutions. He also served in executive and senior management roles at Crown Castle, formerly Lightower and Fibertech Networks.

Joe stated,“As a customer-first organization, we continually execute and grow by delivering exceptional services, optimizing efficiency and embracing digital transformation. It's not just about the product but having an unwavering dedication to enhance every customer's journey with us, paving the path for upward growth and success.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company's 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit .

