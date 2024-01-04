Driving Positive Change: Impact Investing Market Soars

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Impact Investing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global impact investing market is poised for remarkable growth, with the market size set to surge from $420.91 billion in 2022 to $495.82 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This upward trajectory is projected to continue, with the market size expected to reach $955.95 billion in 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 17.8%. Several key factors contribute to the substantial expansion of the impact investing market.

Millennial Investors Ignite Growth

A significant catalyst driving the growth of the impact investing market is the rise of millennial investors. This cohort of investors, characterized by a preference for sustainable investing, seeks positive change by addressing social and environmental issues while consistently generating wealth. Millennial investors perceive impact investing as a potent avenue for effecting social change and contributing to societal well-being compared to traditional philanthropy. A survey conducted by Fidelity Charitable revealed that approximately 61% of millennial investors in the U.S. actively engage in impact investing, with 40% of non-participating investors expressing an intent to venture into impact investments in the future.

Key Players Paving the Way

Major players influencing the impact investing market include Triodos Bank N.V, Sarona Asset Management, Omidyar Network, LeapFrog Investments, Revolution Foods, Acumen, Intellecap Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd., Vestergaard Frandsen, Unitus Capital, WaterHealth International Inc., LAVCA, REDF, Vital Capital Fund, Reinvestment Fund, and Community Reinvestment Fund. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in steering the impact investing landscape.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Growth

A prominent trend shaping the impact investing market is the prevalence of strategic partnerships and collaborations. Key companies in the sector are actively pursuing partnerships to fortify their market position. For instance, RepRisk, a Switzerland-based ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) risk data provider, collaborated with Apex Group Ltd. to offer real-time ESG risk data analysis for customer portfolios. This tool facilitates unrivaled ESG insights into private companies and aids investors in making informed decisions. Another noteworthy partnership involves Root Capital, a U.S.-based impact investment firm, joining forces with Keurig Dr. Pepper to support smallholder farm businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, fostering recovery and envisioning long-term growth strategies.

Regional Dynamics: North America Takes the Lead

In 2022, North America emerged as the leading region in the impact investing market, underscoring the continent's significant contribution to the sector's growth. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Navigating Diverse Sectors

The impact investing market is segmented based on:

.Illustrative Sector: Education, HealthCare, Housing, Agriculture, Environment, Clean Energy Access, Climate Change, Other Illustrative Sectors

.Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

Impact Investing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Impact Investing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on impact investing market size, impact investing market drivers and trends, impact investing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and impact investing market growth across geographies. The impact investing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

