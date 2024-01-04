Loss Prevention Research Council Refreshes Brand And Launches New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new look of the Loss Prevention Research Council

LPRC is positioned to make the world a safer place with an updated look and revised content to empower members in their fight against retail crime

- Dr. Read Hayes, founder and director of LPRCGAINESVILLE, FL, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For more than two decades, the Loss Prevention Research Council has been at the forefront of innovative research that helps its members prevent retail crime. In an effort to grow its membership and continue its groundbreaking research projects, the organization has upgraded its brand and website.“We want our identity to reflect the high quality of research we're doing in partnership with the world's leading retailers,” said Dr. Read Hayes, a research scientist at the University of Florida and the founder and director of LPRC.“Our research team continues to collaborate with our strategic partners and retail members to lay the foundation for the next phase of LPRC's evolution.”The LPRC's primary goal is to empower its members to reduce the economic ramifications of the rise of loss and crime, and, even more importantly, protect people and save lives. Since its founding in 2000, the LPRC has had to adapt to an ever-changing retail landscape. As retail crime increases and thieves become more complex, sophisticated, and dangerous, the need for more innovative loss prevention solutions becomes more vital to the safety and protection of retail environments.“The times we're in have taught us the importance of speed and agility in our research, as well as how we communicate our findings to the world,” said Hayes.“We're harnessing the power of learning to fuel dramatic changes that will shape the future of our industry.”The Loss Prevention Research Council is based on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville. Their headquarters is the home of unique labs where scientists, solution providers, manufacturers, law enforcement, and retailers can conduct and participate in a wide range of research projects, including innovative technologies that can predict and prevent crime before it happens.The organization provides its members access to the latest evidence-based research and best practices on asset protection, including organized retail crime, fraud, violence, and product and supply chain protection. This information helps retailers develop more effective asset protection strategies and reduce their losses.The LPRC's new brand identity and strategy were created in collaboration with the AMPED marketing agency based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

