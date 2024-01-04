Nuenergy.Ai Partners With Communitech And Good AI To Develop Generative AI Policy And Guardrails For AI Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NuEnergy Machine Trust Platform

- Niraj Bhargava, CEO, NuEnergyOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuEnergy has partnered with Communitech , one of Canada's premier technology hubs, to design its internal Generative AI Policy, governing the usage of AI within their own operations and as a model for the tech companies in their portfolio. Delivered through a collaborative workshop and supported by NuEnergy's Machine Trust PlatformTM (MTP ), the development and application of this policy will continue to position Communitech as a leader in recognizing the need for Trust in AI within Canada's technology ecosystem.The centerpiece of this collaboration is the NuEnergy Generative AI Policy Canvas, which leverages the MTP and also provides a NuEnergy Subject Matter Expert(s)-led education program, followed by a facilitated workshop. The program is designed for executives and management with oversight of policy or code of conduct guidelines. The policy will work hand-in-hand with strategies to leverage the power of Generative AI (GAI). With this partnership, Communitech will offer five member companies pilot access for their own benefit as part of the Good AI initiative which is focused on helping founders operationalize ethical and responsible AI principles within their own product development lifecycles.“There is a tremendous opportunity for AI, but we need guardrails up front.” Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy, explained.“Organizations like Communitech provide leadership in developing and adopting AI in technology, and recognize that an early policy can help dissipate any fears and maximize the value of Generative AI.”The NuEnergy program includes access to NuEnergy's proprietary software, the Machine Trust Platform (MTP). This software will assist Communitech in implementing and monitoring their Generative AI policies, offering oversight through distinct persona roles. This will allow their use cases to be registered, classified and tracked on a regular basis. The software will be configured for Communitech and will identify, classify and help monitor the GAI inventory of the organization.Chris Albinson, CEO of Communitech, comments“Good AI is a pillar of our strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with NuEnergy and leverage the NuEnergy Generative AI Policy Canvas and GenAI Machine Trust Platform TM (MTP) pilot. This will allow us to explore how Good AI can be governed and how oversight can be applied while accelerating its use for various use cases.“###About NuEnergyNuEnergy is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails and the necessary“trust” for organizations that develop or deploy AI, to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance policies and frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its 'machine trust' measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patented methodology. The NuEnergy Machine Trust PlatformTM measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy is approved for the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Program and the AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, and Montreal, NuEnergy focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI. Learn more at .About CommunitechCommunitech was founded in 1997 by a group of entrepreneurs committed to making Waterloo Region a global innovation leader. At the time it was just a wild idea, but somehow this community managed to pull it off. Today, Communitech is a public-private innovation hub that supports a community of more than 1,600 companies - from startups to scale-ups to large global players.Communitech helps tech companies start, grow and succeed in three distinct ways.- Communitech is a place – the centre of gravity for entrepreneurs and innovators. A clubhouse for building cool tech and great companies.- Communitech delivers programs – helping companies at all stages with access to capital, customers and talent. We are here to help them grow and innovate.- Communitech partners in building a world-leading ecosystem – making sure we have all the ingredients (and the brand) to help companies go from a small startup to a global giant.

