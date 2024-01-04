Vālenz® Health Names Frederick Karutz As Executive Vice President, Strategic Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frederick Karutz, Executive Vice President, Strategic Solutions

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vālenz® Health announces that Frederick Karutz has joined the executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Strategic Solutions. In his new role, Karutz will drive transformative value for health plans, employers and members through a solution suite that delivers optimal care navigation and management , payment integrity and risk mitigation for exceptional customer experiences and savings.An early innovator in consumer-driven healthcare, Karutz brings more than 25 years of expertise in analytics-supported care engagement and member-centered solutions, most notably for members with complex and emerging needs. He comes to Valenz after serving as President for Carelon Advocacy, where he worked with health plans to unlock personalized engagement for high-risk, emerging-risk and complex-care members.“Fred is a true champion of everything Valenz Health stands for in serving members: engaging early and often to ensure better outcomes at lower costs of care through a culture of innovation,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz.“His tremendous background and skills in leveraging data-driven, member-centric programs and solutions make him an outstanding fit for our company as we lead the way toward optimizing cost, utilization and quality for all.”Karutz has deep experience in leveraging advanced analytics to identify at-risk members and engage them with health plan programs, point solutions and providers, driving significant improvements in health outcomes, claims trend reductions and average savings.Karutz also directed growth, sales enablement and marketing efforts on behalf of the Advanced Analytics and Services division within Carelon. Before that, he led consumer-based programs, strategy, growth, marketing, and product development functions for companies including AIM Specialty Health, ConnectedHealth, Health Care Services Corporation, Silverlink and GoHealth.“The Valenz continuum of solutions delivers significant and immediate cost savings for health plans, employers and other payers, as well as optimal care navigation and management for members. It's a timely, winning combination for smarter, better, faster healthcare,” Karutz said.An active member of his community in Chicago, Karutz was a member of Greater Leadership of Chicago; served as Vice Chairman with Instituto del Progresso Latino, helping the organization establish the Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy; and has been a board member with AgeOptions for more than 14 years. He also has developed an innovative healthcare internship program for high school seniors sponsored over the years by HCSC, Anthem and Carelon.Karutz earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.About Vālenz® HealthValenz Health is the platform to simplify healthcare – the destination for employers, payers, providers and members to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With its fully integrated solution, Valenz executes across the entire patient journey – from care navigation and management to payment integrity, risk solutions and provider validation. With a 99% client retention rate, we elevate expectations to a new level of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency where smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible.For more information:

