Lisa P. Young Appointed To Valo's Board Of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") , a technology company focused on utilizing large scale data and artificial intelligence ("AI") driven computation to discover and develop therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Lisa P. Young to its Board of Directors and as the chair of its Audit Committee. Young is a seasoned board member and global business leader with over 36 years of cross-sector, international experience in public accounting and professional services.

"I am honored to welcome Lisa to the Valo Board of Directors. Her nearly four decades at EY in working with new business models and technology leaders across multiple industries have armed her with the expertise to exceed in leading our Board's audit committee," said Valo CEO and Founder, David Berry, PhD, MD. "Lisa brings a distinctive skillset and shares in our philosophy that success starts with culture.

I am excited to partner with Lisa as we build the next phase of Valo."

"I am thrilled to join Valo Health's board of directors and to chair its audit committee," said Young. "I am inspired by Valo's mission to develop better therapeutics for patients faster using large scale human-centric data, and by the team that has come together to bring this exciting vision to reality. I look forward to applying what I've learned throughout my career to complement the organization to future successes."

Young was with Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") for 36 years, with 24 of those years as a partner, and held several business leadership and client serving roles including Senior Global Client Service Partner, Americas Professional Practice Partner and Global Capital Markets Partner in EY's national office. Young serves on the Board of Directors of Accelus, Inc., a company focused on minimally invasive spine surgery technology, and chairs their audit and finance committee and is a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, and on the Board of Directors of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH ) as a director and member of their audit and risk committee and the compensation committee. She serves as the Advancement Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Columbus Museum of Art, a member and Finance Chair of the Board of Directors of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and for FringeArts in Philadelphia, and a member of the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business Advisory Council. Young holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude, in Finance and Accounting from Texas Tech University, and is a certified public accountant.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc is a technology company focused on utilizing large scale data and AI-driven computation to discover and develop therapeutics. Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational PlatformTM is an end-to-end drug discovery and development platform with a unified architecture designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs, initially focused on cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, and New York, NY. To learn more, visit valohealth .

