SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Announces Shareholder Investigation Of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell &

Lefkowitz LLP announces that it is investigating Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT ) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Rubicon Technologies's directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions that have caused a decline in Rubicon Technologies's stock price.

If you are a shareholder of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding your rights and options, free of charge, please visit us at:

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000.

One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP