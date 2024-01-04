Rapid Applications Group Announces Renaming To Rapidworks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RapidWorks better reflects the company's customer base and positions for future growth

Rapid Applications Group, the leading ERP and dispatch software solution for the heavy equipment services industry, is announcing today that it is renaming the company to RapidWorks.

RapidWorks provides a comprehensive system that enables heavy equipment services companies to optimize fleet utilization with modules like scheduling and job dispatching, telematics GPS tracking, mobile workforce labor tracking and payroll, plus customer ordering, billing, and payments. RapidWorks customers quickly see improvements in their operations and cash flow, allowing them to focus on better serving their customers rather than manually managing the work. Hundreds of customers in the concrete, hydrovac, and crane sectors trust Rapid Apps to manage their operations and gain performance and productivity insights.

The name change and rebranding better reflects the company's customer base and solidifies its leadership position in the heavy equipment services industry. RapidWorks recognizes that both the heavy equipment industry and the technology it uses have matured over the years, and the rebranding better positions RapidWorks to continue to serve the industry with innovative products and solutions that meet or exceed the evolving needs of its customers.

Tim Curran, CEO of RapidWorks said, "Our job is to help our customers manage their jobs, equipment, and operators in the most efficient way possible to drive customer satisfaction and profitability. The name RapidWorks expresses that in a clean and simple way – we make work more rapid. Our tools and services are built to help our customers do more, allowing them to take on more jobs and grow their business."

For RapidWorks customers, the tools and software they have relied on for exceptional job management stay the same. As before, RapidWorks will continue to build out mission critical functionality that meets and exceeds customers' evolving needs and expectations.

RapidWorks began the next chapter in the company's growth, introducing new leadership to pave the way forward, with new CEO Tim Curran joining the company. RapidWorks plans to continue building its leadership position as the world-class solution for heavy equipment subcontractors.

ABOUT RAPIDWORKS (Formerly Rapid Applications Group)

RapidWorks is the leader in software solutions for the heavy equipment services industry with hundreds of customers across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Rapid ERP, Telematics GPS, and the Rapid On-the-Go mobile apps are the most widely used and trusted software products in the industry, enabling companies to dispatch and manage the complex requirements for construction work involving concrete pumping, hydrovac excavation, crane services dispatch, and other types of heavy construction jobs.

With the growing trend of digitalization of the construction industry, RapidWorks' flexible, scalable solutions are poised to lead the future of heavy equipment fleet management with innovative mobile and telematics products, and cloud-based optimization and analytics.

For more information, visit rapidworks



