The study provides insights into the global market landscape with a regional breakdown of North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM). Revenue for SASE platforms and portfolios includes revenue from edge devices (routers, firewall platforms, and networking sockets) and cloud SASE service offerings under a managed service (by the vendor or local partners). The study period is 2021 to 2027.
This report recognizes license revenue for the SASE software stacks/images that end users deploy and manage at their data centers or their local service providers' physical or cloud data centers; however, this model (not recommended) may not scale well and does not effectively support remote users. The study excludes revenue from the partnership model, but it features vendors that provide core components of SASE and those with a SASE roadmap.
The report projects SASE adoption to maintain strong growth momentum during the next 5 years, mainly because of factors including the shift to remote and hybrid work models, rapid adoption of cloud and cloud-delivered services, increasing requirements toward integrating disjointed networking and security solutions, and the rising need to support edge computing use cases.
Across industries, organizations are experiencing a strong need to modernize their IT infrastructure and thus accelerate digital initiatives by embracing the SASE model. By converging networking and security functions under a unified cloud-based platform, SASE positions organizations to offload the operational burden of managing and maintaining various network and security hardware appliances. SASE's cloud-native architecture also enables enhanced scalability, flexibility, and secure access for a distributed environment while optimizing network performance - regardless of user or branch location.
The single vendor SASE approach is gaining popularity, and in the next 3 years, the shift from a multiple vendor SASE to a single SASE offering will increase. Organizations will continue to consolidate vendors and benefit from unified SASE solutions over best-of-breed SASE components from multiple vendors. The convergence approach allows organizations to overcome challenges posed by tool sprawl, such as operational complexity, limited visibility, and potential security gaps as well as to prioritize enhanced interoperability between security and networking functions for a better outcome and user experience.
This study covers vendors that provide a converged SASE platform and vendors offering SASE products/components that enable SASE architecture via service chaining.
The platform and product portfolio must include the following services/capabilities:
Networking services: Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and a global point of presence (PoP) system (running in public clouds or private data centers); SD-WAN is a must-have capability for inclusion. Security services: Firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and secure web gateway (SWG)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
AT&T Cato Networks Fortinet Lumen Open Systems Palo Alto Networks Sangfor Telefonica Tech Telstra Versa Networks VMware Vodafone
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Market Definitions Key SASE Services Key SASE Attributes Comparison of SASE Types - Service Chaining Comparison of SASE Types - Converged Platform/Service Scope of Analysis Revenue Calculation Methodology - SASE-2022 Customer Segmentation Research Methodology Market Segmentation Key Competitors for SASE
3 Key Findings - Rising Cloud Adoption Drives SASE Adoption
Distributed Workforce - The New Norm Legacy Applications Continuing to Migrate to the Cloud The Rise of the New Network Perimeter Strong Needs to Converge Networking and Security Increasing SASE Adoption to Manage the Expanded Network Perimeter
4 Key Findings - SASE
Key Findings Customer Expectations and Top Features Key Growth Metrics for SASE Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share by Vertical Revenue Share by Horizontal Revenue Share Competitive Environment
5 Vendor Analysis
SASE Landscape - Vendor Analysis Vendor Profile - Cato Networks Vendor Profile - Fortinet Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks Vendor Profile - Sangfor Vendor Profile - Versa Networks Vendor Profile - VMware
6 Service Provider Analysis
SASE Landscape - Service Provider Analysis Service Provider Profile - AT&T Service Provider Profile - Lumen Service Provider Profile - Open Systems Service Provider Profile - Telefonica Tech Service Provider Profile - Telstra Service Provider Profile - Vodafone
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
11 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Vendor Consolidation Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Computing Growth Opportunity 3: Managed and Professional Security Services
12 Insights for CISOs
SASE - CISOs' Concerns SASE - Key Trends SASE - Insights and Recommendations
13 Next Steps
