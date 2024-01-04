(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in ASEAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This study considers a top-down strategic view of the business, which includes a view on foundational tools (e.g., operation support systems [OSS]/business support systems [BSS], platforms, strategies, and frameworks) that can help mobile operators generate 5G-focused revenues.

5G technology, the successor of 4G, has higher speeds and bandwidth, lower latency, and multiple connections. The technology provides other benefits, such as platform digitalization and extended device battery life. The new dimensions of 5G are triggering the development of new services and technology monetization.

Most governments in APAC support domestic 5G deployments, as they help drive economic growth. Mobile operators look to 5G to spur new revenue streams beyond connectivity and help them regain competitiveness against fixed broadband providers.

The 5G customer segment comprises the consumer and enterprise segments. Although the 5G enterprise space is still nascent, its future monetization potential drives enterprises and their corresponding ecosystems within ASEAN to proactively undertake R&D. This study covers customer segmentation, excluding analysis on segmentation by industry vertical and country.

The study drills in-depth into 5G monetization and adoption strategies in ASEAN, including monetization opportunities for the consumer and enterprise segments. This study provides pertinent survey results on or related to 5G monetization.

Key Findings



Overall, the total 5G revenue in the ASEAN region will increase from $1.64 billion in 2022 to $7.43 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 35.3%. 5G revenue contribution from the consumer segment will increase from $1.59 billion in 2022 to $5.99 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2022 to 2027. 5G revenue contribution from the enterprise segment will increase from $41.5 million in 2022 to $1.43 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 103% from 2022 to 2027. The consumer and enterprise segments in ASEAN will contribute 80.7% and 19.3%, respectively, to 5G revenue in 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Customer Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Related Factors

Discussion on 5G Monetization - Lessons Learnt

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Segment



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis Discussion on 5G Monetization for the Consumer Segment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise Segment



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis Discussion on 5G Monetization for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - 5G Monetization Strategies



5G Monetization - Discussion on 5G Monetization Strategy

5G Monetization - Approach to 5G Business

5G Monetization - Discussion on the Approach to 5G Business

5G Monetization - Technology Prioritization Depending on Impact Discussion on Technology Prioritization Depending on Impact

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Monetization Solutions for the Enterprise and Consumer Segments

Growth Opportunity 2: Beyond Connectivity Solutions for the Enterprise Segment Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated 5G Enterprise Solutions

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900