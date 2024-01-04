Rezolve.Ai Recognized In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For AI Applications In IT Service Management Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rezolve Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Applications in ITSM

Rezolve, a pioneer in AITSM is pleased to announce its inclusion in Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management.

Udaya Reddy, CTO of Rezolve

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rezolve , the pioneering force in GenAI-driven IT Service Management (AITSM), announced its recognition today in the recently published Gartner® Market Guide for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management. At Rezolve, we believe this recognition underlines Rezolve's innovative approach to transforming traditional IT support with its advanced Generative AI and automation capabilities.

A New Chapter in ITSM

“Exciting news to kick off 2024!” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.“For us, this recognition in the Gartner report marks a major milestone. We believe it reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing ITSM through the power of Generative AI. Our solution is more than just an ITSM tool; it's a vital skill for knowledge workers and IT technicians, simplifying complex IT challenges with ease and efficiency.”

Innovative Features for the Digital Age

Udaya Reddy, CTO of Rezolve, highlighted the unique features of their AITSM solution,“At Rezolve, we're redefining IT support with conversational knowledge, ticketing and automation. Our focus is on making IT support accessible and user-friendly, benefiting both employees and support teams.”

The Rise of Generative AI

Manish Sharma, CRO of Rezolve, shared insights on the future of Generative AI.“Generative AI is not just a trend; it's a significant player in the IT sector's evolution. To us at Rezolve, we're leading this change by offering advanced technology tailored to the specific needs of CIOs and IT professionals.”

About Rezolve

Rezolve is at the forefront of the AITSM industry, offering innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate with platforms like Microsoft Teams. The company is dedicated to enhancing employee productivity and digital workplace efficiency through its Generative AI-first approach.

