Transforming Visual Experiences: Global Digital Signage Market Insights

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global digital signage market is poised for significant growth, surging from $19.52 billion in 2022 to $21.59 billion in 2023, with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market's momentum is set to continue, reaching $29.4 billion in 2027, fueled by a steady CAGR of 8.0%.

Driving Force: Surging Demand for 4K and 8K Resolution Displays

A key driver of the digital signage market 's growth is the escalating demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays. Resolution, measured in pixels across the screen, is witnessing a surge in preference, particularly for larger-sized TVs equipped with advanced display technology. The desire for realistic images, superior image quality, and an enhanced viewing experience propels the adoption of 4K and 8K resolution screens. These high-resolution displays, found in stadiums, retail stores, museums, and planetariums, deliver crisp and visually immersive content. The Consumer Technology Association reported a significant increase in 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) sets, reaching 25 million units in 2020, reflecting a 12% rise from 2019. The growing appetite for higher resolutions is expected to be a key driver shaping the digital signage market.

Market Leaders: Pioneering Innovation in Digital Displays

Major players steering the digital signage market include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Leyard Optoelectronic, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Philips, Keywest Technology, Omnivex Corporation, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ Corporation, BrightSign LLC, and Toshiba.

Technological Evolution: Advancements Reshaping Digital Signage

The digital signage market is witnessing significant transformations driven by technological advancements. Industry leaders are focusing on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. Technological breakthroughs encompass new display designs with enhanced features and software, advancements in display technologies like 3D screens and holographic displays, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). A noteworthy example is the holographic digital signage solution introduced by HYPERVSN in June 2020, leveraging 3D technology. This solution offers diverse applications, from hologram doctors and holographic marketers for retail to holographic menu displays and COVID-19 information signs.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific on the Rise

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the digital signage market, showcasing early adoption and market dominance. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, signaling increasing interest and a burgeoning market in the region. The comprehensive coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation: Tailoring Solutions for Diverse Applications

The global digital signage market is segmented based on key attributes:

.Product: Standalone Display, Video Wall

.Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

.Location: Indoor, Outdoor

.End User: Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadium, Government, Other End Users

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Signage Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital signage market size, digital signage market drivers and trends, digital signage market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and digital signage market growth across geographies. The digital signage market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

