Opti9 Unveils The Addition Of Field Effect's Covalence To Their Comprehensive Resilience As A Service Offering

Opti9 Technologies

Opti9 Technologies strengthens cybersecurity arsenal with Field Effect's Covalence in comprehensive Resilience as a Service (RaaS) offering expansion.

- Paul Butcher, CEO, Opti9GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opti9 Technologies, a leader in hybrid cloud solutions, is excited to announce the inclusion of Covalence, a powerful Managed Detection and Response (MDR) software developed by Field Effect, to complete their Resilience as a Service (RaaS ) offering. RaaS solution provides organizations with a robust cybersecurity strategy to fortify their digital resilience.In an era where cyber threats evolve continuously, a well-balanced approach to cybersecurity is essential. Opti9's RaaS addresses the gaps left by traditional cybersecurity strategies by integrating both proactive and reactive measures. Organizations often focus on proactive steps such as security training, audits, and managed security services, or reactive measures like disaster recovery. Opti9's RaaS strikes the right balance, offering a layered approach to bolster business continuity, data protection, and continuously responds effectively to emerging threats.Covalence, the latest addition to Opti9's RaaS, brings cutting-edge managed detection and response capabilities to organizations seeking a proactive and robust cybersecurity posture. With features such as 24/7 cloud, network, endpoint, and domain monitoring, actionable alerts, flexible reporting, and a cyber concierge program, Covalence ensures that organizations are well-equipped to detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats effectively."As organizations navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity, Opti9 is committed to empowering them with a resilient strategy that strikes the perfect balance between proactive protection and swift reactive measures. Our Resilience as a Service (RaaS) offering, including the advanced Covalence solution, is designed to protect our clients from cyber-attacks” Paul Butcher, CEO, Opti9 explained.“In an era of evolving threats, Opti9 provides not just tools but a holistic approach, offering a single point of ownership for comprehensive cybersecurity management. We understand the challenges IT leaders face, and Opti9 can fortify their digital defenses, ensuring they safeguard their organizations against the ever-changing threat landscape."Opti9's RaaS provides a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, combining proactive and reactive measures to fortify organizations against evolving threats. The proactive protection includes a suite of tools such as the managed risk program, security assessments, and audits, along with 24/7 real-time SOC monitoring through Managed Detect Response, endpoint security, network security, and cloud and SaaS solutions. In the event of a cybersecurity incident, Opti9's RaaS seamlessly offers reactive and recovery solutions, including incident response, managed backups, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service, automated data air gapping, and pre-planned runbooks. Opti9 stands out by offering a single point of ownership for all aspects of an organization's cybersecurity strategy, ensuring trust and reliability in managing disasters, cyber-attacks, data recovery, and continuous improvement.About Opti9Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, St. Louis, MO and Ottawa, ON and data centers in North America, Europe, and the APAC region. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider, and Zerto Alliance Partner, Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With a business-first focus, Opti9 combines experience with innovation to deliver on its“Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time” approach.For more information on Opti9's Resilience as a Service, visit .

