In Kind: Consciously Craft A Meaningful Life And Career Inspires The Use Of Kindness As A Compass

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cover of In Kind

Kind and happy members of the Our Future is Kind community.

Michael G. Neece sharing key concepts about using kindness as a compass in the workplace

"In Kind" provides tips on creating career success and a more uplifting personal life. Neece's advice is to be kind "to build the future you want to live in."

- Kristen Hadeed, author of Permission to Screw UpCHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "In Kind: Consciously Craft a Meaningful Life and Career," a new book by author Michael G. Neece , is set to be released on January 15, 2024. Published by Our Future is Kind, this compelling work explores the intricacies of navigating the modern workplace while emphasizing the power of kindness .Neece, a seasoned professional with a track record of leadership across five industries, offers valuable insights for those seeking to achieve career success and create a better future, both at work and in the world. The book delves into topics like ego management, overcoming limiting beliefs, and the art of building a supportive network."In Kind" advocates for using kindness as a guiding compass to attain professional achievement and personal fulfillment. Neece's mission is to encourage readers to pay others back with acts of kindness, fostering a culture of empathy and compassion, both in the workplace and beyond."In Kind" is more than just a career guide; it's a call to action for individuals ready to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace with grace and effectiveness. Neece's dedication to creating a future characterized by kindness and compassion shines through every page of the book.The book will be available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon and other major retailers. The audiobook version is set to release in March 2024.In addition to writing books, Michael G. Neece is the Director of the Gilead Programming Academy and is known for his commitment to enhancing the quality of everyday interactions. His previous work includes the children's book "Tony Jenzano, Astronaut Trainer: The Man Who Made the Stars Shine."Our Future is Kind, the publisher of "In Kind: Consciously Craft a Meaningful Life and Career," offers individual and group coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements to support those aiming to build robust careers while creating a better future. The company is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.Neece's experiences across Virginia, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and other East Coast communities enhanced the insights and perspectives shared in "In Kind." His journey and dedication to promoting kindness make this book a must-read for anyone seeking to build a brighter future.For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews with the author, please contact Michael G. Neece at ... or +1 (919) 265-9995.About Michael G. Neece:Michael G. Neece (UNC, '97) is an accomplished leader who has made a positive impact in various industries. As an author and Director of the Gilead Programming Academy, his commitment to fostering kindness in everyday interactions drives his mission to build a future characterized by empathy and compassion.About Our Future is Kind:Our Future is Kind, the publisher of "In Kind: Consciously Craft a Meaningful Life and Career," provides coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements for those looking to build fulfilling careers while contributing to a kinder future. The company is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

MICHAEL G NEECE

Our Future is Kind

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube