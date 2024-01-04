(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MC Studio x International lifestyle brand, Bernhardt are announcing an exciting collaboration launching at Dallas Market.

MC Studio is an exclusive to-the-trade designer showroom that provides home furnishings buying solutions from their an expansive showroom at the Dallas Market Center.

Bernhardt furnishings brand continues a rich history that spans over 134 years and includes Bernhardt Interiors, Bernhardt Exteriors, Bernhardt Loft and Bernhardt Workspace.

MC Studio's B.I.G. (Bernhardt Interiors Gallery) Launch Event will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 4-7 PM during Dallas Market.

- Jennifer McNairy, founder of MC StudioDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MC Studio 's B.I.G. (Bernhardt Interiors Gallery) Launch Event is just one week away and will debut during Dallas Market's Total Home & Gift Market, January 10-16, 2024.MC Studio, first opened its showroom on the second floor of the Interior Home & Design Center at Dallas Market in January 2023 in Space # 2F140, as an exclusive to-the-trade designer showroom featuring NORWALK FURNITURE and carefully curated pieces sourced to fit a variety of clients' needs and personalized style. Providing to-the-trade buying solutions and an expansive showroom layout, designed by the vision of Jennifer McNairy, founder of MC Studio, who began her career as an Interior Designer 20 years ago before venturing into the world of wholesale.Jennifer McNairy, founder of MC Studio shared,“Our team is thrilled to be collaborating with Bernhardt and to be bringing their iconic designs to the TOLA region with the launch of our newest Bernhardt Interiors Gallery. We invite everyone to discover their expansive collection, as we double the size of our showroom and raise a glass to toast our partnership.”MC Studio B.I.G (Bernhardt Interiors Gallery) Launch Event will take place during Dallas Market on Thursday, January 11th from 4-7 pm in Space 2F140, and will be the exclusive welcome to Bernhardt event. MC Studio who has pulled out all the stops to create a fun celebration for their Welcome to Market Party will feature delicious champagne and catered delights, alongside live music from a DJ. The MC Studio's team will also be on hand to walk buyers through Bernhardt's newest introductions of luxury indoor seating and lounging concepts.Bernhardt, known for their high level of craftsmanship and incredible furniture design, produces a wide range of luxury indoor and outdoor furniture that is inspired by redefining traditional forms through the use of interesting materials.“We share a passion with MC Studio for inspired and forward-thinking design, so we're excited to collaborate with them on this new venture. Bernhardt's future-forward style and dedication to craftsmanship perfectly complement Jennifer's vision for MC Studio," said Alex Bernhardt Jr., the President and CEO of Bernhardt, who leads his creative teams in the design of extraordinary furnishings inspired by travel, architecture, and artisan craftsmanship.The expansion of MC Studio's showroom with the Bernhardt brand will provide a stunning selection of custom upholstery and endless finishes that offer tones and shades that complement any decor. With textiles on offer from Bernhardt Interiors that are as luxurious, modern, and sophisticated as the collection itself. From nubby boucles and lush faux furs to elegant twills, velvets, and supple leathers, Bernhardt delivers“high design, elevating the furniture's inherent artistry”. On display at MC Studio B.I.G (Bernhardt Interiors Gallery) is Bernhardt's award-winning case goods collection crafting distinctive designs, and personalized style that has long been associated with a high level of craftsmanship and iconic furniture design.“MC Studio's showroom expansion and collaboration with Bernhardt is great news for the Dallas design community,” said Cindy Morris, President, and CEO, of Dallas Market Center.“Together they bring tremendous design influence and stunning collections to our open daily marketplace and energy to the Interior Home + Design Center. We are thrilled to see the addition of such prestigious brands forging a partnership and creating an innovative space.”“January Market is the perfect opportunity to show off our collection of exclusive brands and for designers to shop simultaneously from everyone we proudly represent all at once. Adding that our hands-on approach and dedication to our design community is unparalleled for our attention to detail and exemplary custom service,” added the MC Studio team.MC Studio also proudly features the following brands alongside Bernhardt; Custom Upholstery - Norwalk Furniture, Tomlinson Companies; Textiles & Fabrics- Kravet, Fabricut, Jill Seale, and many others, and Rugs- AREA By Edward Fields.AboutMC Studio first opened in January of 2023 within the Interior Home + Design Center building at the Dallas Market Center. Providing to-the-trade buying options and an expansive showroom, curated by the vision of Jennifer McNairy, who began her career as an Interior Designer 20 years ago before venturing into the world of wholesale. With this combined experience, along with the help of her daughter Rylee, MC Studio, and Joel Akins who assists in creating a completely curated show-stopping experience that doubles as a design studio. With that vision in mind, MC Studio offers everything from custom upholstery, and furniture, to fabric by the yard while dedicating themselves to all the needs of their trade clientele who walk through their doors. Showroom hours: Monday - Friday 9:30 am to 5:00 pm and by appointment at Dallas Market Center 2000 N. Stemmons FWY, STE 2F140, Unit #175 Dallas, TX 75207. Phone: 214-765-3008. For more information, visit mcstudiodallas.Bernhardt Furnishings is instantly recognizable and is a leader in the furniture industry with a legacy and a passion for inspired design as a global company deeply committed to its people, its local communities, and the world around us. Their brand continues a rich history that spans over 134 years including Bernhardt Interiors, Bernhardt Exteriors, Bernhardt Loft, and Bernhardt Workspace. Bernhardt which is led by the family's 4th generation has grown into the country's largest family-owned furniture company and is a leading global furniture manufacturer, with eight manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, six offices overseas, and sales representatives in 50 countries. Their exquisite forms can be found in beautiful homes, hotels, offices, universities, and other fine properties worldwide and are made available at trade markets, and global retailers and residential interior designers nationwide. BernhardtDallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, and apparel and accessories. Inside its five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education, and new products from exhibitors throughout the year via dominant trade events for gift, home décor, holiday, and floral; the nation's most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers; the largest residential lighting trade event in North America; and the largest and most successful open-daily design center. To make plans for upcoming events, visit the Dallas Market Center website and download the Dallas Market Center App. Also, keep up-to-date on all information by visiting Dallas Market Center on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the Dallas Market Center blog.###

