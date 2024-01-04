Fintech Happy Money Closes Strategic Transaction, Led By Credit Union Industry Leader Trustagetm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Backing from TruStageTM Ventures and other investors advances Happy Money's mission of happier lending and accelerates the company's growth.

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Happy Money , a leading platform for unsecured lending in partnership with credit unions, today announced the close of a strategic transaction led by TruStageTM Ventures and other institutional investors. Happy Money remains a privately held company with independent operations under CEO, Joe Heck.

"The close of this transaction positions Happy Money for smart, focused growth in 2024 and beyond," said Heck. "We're committed to delivering best-in-class lending products for our credit union partners to help them build resiliency and scale, while better serving consumers looking for a happier way to borrow."

Through its platform, Happy Money delivers unique lending solutions, high-performing assets, and national reach to help credit unions strengthen their balance sheets and accelerate growth. The fintech company partners with credit unions to offer personal loans to help people achieve their goals with less financial stress.

In addition to their strategic backing, TruStage's national sales team will bolster efforts to bring Happy Money's technology platform and lending capabilities to even more credit unions nationwide – thereby reaching more consumers looking for a digital, customer-centric approach to lending.

Guggenheim Securities is serving as an exclusive financial advisor and Cooley is serving as legal advisor to Happy Money in connection with the transaction.

Happy Money is designing a happier way of lending that helps borrowers achieve their goals and helps credit unions achieve greater impact. Backed by leading investors, Happy Money has helped over 300,000 members since inception – working with community-focused lending partners to fund more than $6 billion in loans*. Visit happymoney to learn more.

*As of November 1, 2023.

SOURCE Happy Money