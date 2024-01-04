               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Global Tensions Set To Low Boil Into 2024


1/4/2024 10:16:33 AM

Quantitative and qualitative polarization trends

David Woo
and
David Goldman
take stock of polarization trends across economic, market, and political arenas,
including the risk of widening the Middle East conflict to involve Iran and its proxies, the upcoming Taiwan election, and the state of Russia's crawling offensive in Ukraine.

