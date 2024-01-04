Bailey Beltramo Joins Northeast Creative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Northeast Creative is proud to announce its recent hiring of video director and cinematographer Bailley Beltramo.

Northeast Creative is proud to announce its recent hiring of video director and cinematographer Bailley Beltramo. Beltramo joined the team from the Division of Strategic Communications, UVM Studios at the University of Vermont, where he directed and produced video projects with campus partners. Northeast is excited to welcome him to their video production team."We are very excited to welcome Bailey to the team. His creativity has already elevated our work and services. We can't wait to see where this partnership will take us," says Nicho Ader, Northeast Creative's founder.Beltramo joined Northeast Creative in August 2023. Our partnership began in August 2023. Bailey has directed multiple exciting and impactful projects, including From Endicott to New England Winemaking", ongoing video work with the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, and a video series promoting Champlain College's Pre-College Program.Northeast Creative is a video agency clients recommend. They provide video and photography content that helps companies connect with their customers.The company employs the top talent in the region. They work with award-winning documentary filmmakers and promotional videographers, and their expertise allows them to create promotional and branded material for start-ups, educational institutions, established businesses, and special events.Northeast has a long history of satisfying its customers and exceeding expectations. Thus, Bailey Beltramo adds a unique perspective that further elevates their services. The company's future looks bright.About Northeast CreativeNortheast Creative employs a team based across the East Coast and New England. They serve clients in the U.S. and Canada and even travel globally for international work. They believe their strong company culture helps them attract top-tier talent and create the best creative content.

