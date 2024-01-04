Aviation Week Network Announces Class Of 2024 20 Twenties Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top 20 Aerospace-bound Students to be Honored at 66th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network , in collaboration with Accenture , today announces the winners of the 2024 20 Twenties Awards program.20 Twenties launched in 2013 and has since received a total of 735 nominations from exceptional students worldwide earning university STEM degrees and awarded 200 of them as 20 Twenties winners.A total of 175 different colleges and universities around the world have participated by nominating students on the basis of their academic performance, broader civic contribution, and the value of their research or design project.This unique program brings together technology hiring managers, students, and faculty around the world to recognize what's needed for business and academic success. The students begin building a network comprised of the technical experts who have built the industry, the universities gain visibility for high-quality educational opportunities provided to the students, and hiring managers gain knowledge about the best of the best in the next generation of aerospace talent.“Congratulations to the 20 Twenties class of 2024! Every year the nomination pool grows, and the competition gets harder and harder. We applaud these rising industry stars and are inspired by their achievements. We're excited to celebrate them at the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon in March, and can't wait to watch their careers soar,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network.“Congratulations to the winners - all of whom possess the leadership and STEM skills needed to bring innovation to our industry,” said John Schmidt, global Aerospace and Defense industry lead at Accenture.“Accenture is committed to developing the next generation of the aerospace and defense workforce by supporting programs like this that help recognize top talent.”The 20 Twenties program is expanding and gaining traction among colleges and universities with aviation, aerospace & defense, and STEM programs, and this year's program has delivered the greatest number of qualified nominations to date: 100 nominees from 48 different colleges and universities representing thirteen countries. Of the 48 nominator schools, 19 are new to the program.Out of the 100 nominations, 50 identify as female and 46 as male, with the outcome of more female winners.The 2024 20 Twenties winners and Universities are (in alphabetical order):.Ahmed Ashry, University of Maryland.Kruti Bhingradiya, University of Maryland.Gabriela Gavilánez Gallardo, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Sydney Giannuzzi, University of Central Florida.Grace Kim, Harvard University.George Lewis Lamb, Technical University of Munich.Connor Lazzaro, Purdue University.Mallika Misra, Georgia Institute of Technology.Suraiya Nawaz, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology.Sophia Papp, University of Michigan.Maria Reitz, University of Michigan.Madelyne Rossmann, University of Maryland.Amrita Singh, University of Colorado Boulder.Nick Tran, University of Michigan.David Dezell Turner, University of Colorado Boulder.Eszter Anna Varga, Virginia Tech.José Luiz Vargas de Mendonça, University of Michigan.Lucy Waite, Virginia Tech.Matthew Werneken, Columbia University.Joseph Westermeyer, University of AlabamaThe winners are invited to the 20 Twenties Awards Luncheon on March 14 and then honored that same day during Aviation Week Network's 66th Annual Laureate Awards and Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.The 20 Twenties program is a significant part of Aviation Week Network's workforce initiative that continues to cultivate, inform, and inspire the next generation of aerospace & defense professionals. The workforce initiative includes the following opportunities for students and young professionals:.20 Twenties Program.Aerospace Maintenance Competition.AOCS – Aerospace on Campus Series.College/University Partnership Program.University Outreach Program providing free digital subscriptions.Internship Program focusing on recruitment from vocational colleges and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).Workforce related content in publications, websites, and conference sessionsFor more information about the 20 Twenties Awards or the workforce initiative, please contact Anna Dariotis at ...ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate andgrow. 