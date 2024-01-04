Monument Therapeutics Announces Grant Of U.S. Patent In Support Of Its MT1988 Schizophrenia Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM , January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monument Therapeutics, a stratified medicine company developing novel treatments for areas of high unmet need in psychiatry and neurology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted U.S. patent 11,862,337, in support of its MT1988 program for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).The patent, which is expected to provide exclusivity until at least 2042, protects the use of a cognitive digital biomarker as a way to identify patients most likely to respond to Monument's MT1988 compound for CIAS, and other pro-cognitive drug targets. Additional claims are directed toward use of the biomarker as a method of patient selection and subsequent treatment recommendation for other schizophrenia-related treatments, i.e., anti-psychotic medications.“Securing robust patent protection for our proprietary biomarkers is a top priority, and we are pleased to announce the grant of this U.S. patent supporting our MT1988 program for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia,” said Jenny Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Monument Therapeutics.“Efforts to develop safe and effective pharmacological treatments for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia have been hampered by significant biological heterogeneity among patients. Using our digital biomarker to identify a specific subset of patients who are most likely to respond to MT1988 offers the potential to significantly improve outcomes for those struggling with this debilitating schizophrenia-related impairment.”MT1988, a novel formulation utilising well-characterised actives, is being investigated as a potential treatment for CIAS, and other psychiatric disorders. Combined with Monument's patient stratification approach using a digital biomarker, MT1988 has the potential to offer improved safety and efficacy for patients with unmet medical needs.About Monument Therapeutics:Monument Therapeutics is bringing stratified medicine to CNS drug development. The company uses proprietary digital biomarkers to reduce heterogeneity and identify patients with homogenous underlying neurobiology, which are then matched with appropriately targeted compounds.For more information, please visitFor further information, contact:Jenny Barnett, CEO...Media inquiries:

Chris Koddermann

CURA Communications

+41 79 434 25 78

...