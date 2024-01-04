Airline Startup Offers Series A“Secured” Notes With 2 For 1 Conversion Rate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avatar Airlines an innovative startup, presents a new and exciting investment opportunity for high net worth individuals seeking to change the airline industry

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avatar Airlines is set to revolutionize the travel industry and excited to announce its private offering. This exclusive opportunity allows investors to participate in the early stage of a unique startup projected to surpass $1.6 billion in first-year revenues.

Avatar Airlines is offering $30,000,000 of Series A“Secured” Convertible Notes at 8% for 48 months. These notes have an automatic conversion rate of 50% and are available to accredited investors only with a minimum investment of $10,000.

Upon the successful sale of its Series A Secured Convertible Notes , Avatar Airlines plans to launch a secondary offering of Preferred Convertible Shares. With an estimated value exceeding $100 million, these shares will provide Avatar Airlines with the additional aircraft necessary for its operations and provide institutional investors with opportunities for growth and profitability. Notably, investors who hold the Series A Convertible Notes will have a 30-day option to convert their existing notes at any subsequent offering prior to their maturity date.

Investors in Avatar Airlines have the unique opportunity to be part of a transformative airline that is poised to disrupt the industry and capture a significant share of the U.S. domestic market. By operating the Boeing 747 jumbo jet with ultra-low fares, an extensive point to point route system and an ability to carry large loads of freight on pallets and in containers all add up to a win for Avatar and its passengers. Avatar Airlines aims to revolutionize the way people travel. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, the company is determined to change the landscape of the domestic airline industry.

With an innovative approach and its disruptive business model, Avatar is confident it can revolutionize the airline industry while providing passengers with a unique and affordable flying experience. Its commitment to diversifying revenue streams and opening up new opportunities in cargo services will further strengthen its position as a leader in the industry."

For further information on the private offering and investment opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website . Don't miss this chance to invest in a company with immense potential for growth and success.

Avatar Airlines is a visionary company dedicated to transforming the travel industry. With its ultra-low fare model, extensive route network, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Avatar Airlines aims to revolutionize the way people travel. By prioritizing innovation and customer-centricity, the company is set to disrupt the airline industry and capture a significant market share.

