Design-Build Institute Of America Appoints Diana Lee Tucker As Chief Operating Officer

DBIA proudly announces Diana Lee Tucker, CAE, as new COO. Track record of transformative leadership makes her integral to helping lead DBIA's strategic goals.

- Lisa Washington, CAE, ED/CEO, DBIAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) proudly announces Diana Lee Tucker, CAE, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a distinguished career in association management, Tucker brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of transformative leadership. She has demonstrated her ability to reshape organizations through strategic planning, financial management and the cultivation of new roles and programs.As Vice President for Membership and Chapter Relations at NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association, Tucker managed teams supporting 21,000 members and 53 affiliated chapters, achieving remarkable growth in membership and revenue. Tucker significantly exceeded dues revenue goals annually and played a pivotal role in expanding in new markets, leadership training and awards. Her strategic planning acumen, financial management skills and commitment to organizational leadership and strategy align seamlessly with DBIA's mission.As DBIA charts a trajectory of substantial growth within the AEC industry, Tucker's appointment as COO takes on paramount importance. The COO position is instrumental in providing strategic leadership to support organizational growth and increased capacity, and the role demands a collaborative and communicative leader with a proven track record in influencing organizational-wide decisions. Tasked with overseeing critical functional areas such as membership, conferences/events, education and certification, Tucker will play a key role in developing annual operational plans that align with DBIA's strategic goals ."We are thrilled to have Diana join DBIA as our Chief Operating Officer. Her exceptional track record in developing and growing chapters, designing educational programs and spearheading organizational leadership and strategy perfectly positions her to help lead our organization to new heights," said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director and CEO.Tucker's appointment underscores DBIA's commitment to excellence, innovation and inclusivity in the AEC sector, positioning the COO as an instrumental leadership team member dedicated to advancing DBIA's strategy and mission.

