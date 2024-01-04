UK's 99Th Huf Haus Hits The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UK's 99th Huff Haus, listed with Foxtons

London's largest lettings and sales estate agent brand*, Foxtons , has listed the 99th Huf Haus to have been built in the UK, with the property commanding £15,000 per month to rent, although for the right price, it could be up for sale.Huf Haus is a premium German housebuilder that creates modular, contemporary style homes focussed around timber beams and floor to ceiling glass. The homes, that are factory produced before being delivered to site, are highly energy efficient both in design and due to their utilisation of the latest renewable energy technologies.Demand for Huf Haus homes in the UK exploded following an episode of Grand Designs back in 2004 and while it's thought that there are over 300 now found across the UK, only around 20 to 30 of the 150 homes produced each year make it to UK shores.The Huf Haus listed by Foxtons was the 99th to have been built in the UK back in 2007. The stunning 455 sq m property is set within a secluded one acre plot in South Buckinghamshire and boasts five bedrooms, a cinema room, summer house and fully covered outdoor BBQ area.There's ample off street parking, as well as a double garage and the signature floor to ceiling windows that are synonymous with the Huf Haus style, providing an abundance of natural light and unhindered views of the stunning countryside surroundings.The property is currently on the market to rent, with an asking rent of £15,000 per month. However, the owners have said that for the right price, they would consider selling the property, providing potential buyers and Huf Haus enthusiasts an opportunity to join a prestigious and exclusive segment of homeowners.You can see the property listing at properties-to-rent/sl2/chpk4802732Foxtons CEO, Guy Gittins, commented:"Despite a boom in popularity, the number of Huf Haus homes found across the UK is still slim and this makes them very sought after amongst a certain segment of homebuyers.Besides the obvious benefits such as being highly energy efficient, they are visually stunning properties and our latest listing is certainly no different.While the property is currently listed to rent, there may be an opportunity for the right buyer to secure their own slice of Huf Haus history and we're incredibly proud to be the agent trusted with such a unique home entering the market."Sources*Foxton's is London's No.1 estate agency brand based on TwentyCI ( ) data, H1 2023 v H1 2022 market share and market share growth of New Instructions at a brand level.

