Clearview Treatment Programs Certified By Psycharmor As A 'Veteran Ready' Organization

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health, addiction, and eating disorder treatment services, proudly announces that Clearview Treatment Programs in Southern California has been certified by PsychArmor as a "Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization." The facility provides needed mental health, PTSD, and addiction services for military Veterans and their families as a participating partner in the VA Community Care Network.

According to recent reports from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the National Institute of Drug Abuse:



The Veteran suicide rate has risen over the past 20 years, with 2020 seeing a rate that was 66.2% higher than non-Veteran adults.

37-50% of Veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder associated with a substance use disorder (SUD), and 63% of those diagnosed with SUDs also met the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Fewer than 50% of returning Veterans in need receive any mental health treatment.

"Odyssey is committed to addressing the specific challenges faced by military service members by strengthening our understanding of military culture," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "Expanding our partnership with PsychArmor to deepen our understanding plays an important part in how Odyssey provides superior clinical care for those who have served our nation."

In collaboration with PsychArmor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to equipping civilian professionals, the team at Clearview Treatment Programs completed comprehensive training to receive the prestigious "Veteran Ready" certification. This facility joins Lifeskills South Florida , Silver Pines , Pasadena Villa Outpatient - McLean , and Pasadena Villa Outpatient - Norfolk as a "Veteran Ready" Healthcare Organization within Odyssey's network.

Clearview understands the importance of providing culturally competent care to the military community. The partnership with PsychArmor empowers its treatment team to deliver compassionate and effective care that better supports the unique needs of veterans and their families.

Learn more about Clearview Treatment Programs by visiting its website .

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey , formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and other addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network , including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 600 beds.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families.

Contact Information:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer, Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

[email protected]

615-864-8145

SOURCE: Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

View the original press release on newswire.