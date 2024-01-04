Accelerate The Journey Toward Industrial AI With Software AG's Trendminer 2023.R4

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE)



Make more data available for analysis and training of machine learning models.

Save time when adding plant integrations with the Data Source Connection Wizard. Set reporting time frames for specific sites and user profiles with Schedule Manager.

HOUSTON, TX, HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence during the past year has renewed an interest in operational data. Industrial AI solutions , such as anomaly detection models , require the availability of high quality data to train models before they can be deployed and used for making operational decisions.

TrendMiner, a Software AG company, is making it easier for manufacturers to access the data they need for successful AI deployment. In its 2023.R4 release, the advanced industrial analytics software is helping manufacturers accelerate their IT/OT convergence by simplifying the integration of generic and Java-based data sources. It empowers manufacturers to improve their level of analytics maturity and advance on their digitalization journeys.

The latest version of the software builds on a year of improvements that extended support for cloud-based solutions and the added ability to visualize event and batch process data from Aspentech APRM.

Connect to More Data Sources

Factories have many types of data, and connecting to them can be time consuming. The latest release makes it easier for admins to connect to generic (ODBC) and Java-based (JDBC) data sources. They can specify details about time-series data and assign a source a tag. For contextual data, admins can add queries to extract the desired information from the data source.

The new Data Source Connection Wizard lets admins quickly add generic (ODBC) or Java-based (JDBC) data sources.

With easier connection to more data types, data becomes democratized to users who need it. Operational experts get a more complete view of operations and are better able to make data-driven decisions that lead to operational improvements.

"While we are always making improvements for our big analytics users, our 2023.R4 release is a notable change for our admins. With the Data Source Connection Wizard, our customers will save hours of time democratizing data to more users across more sites. They will realize an even greater return on investment by providing engineers with the addition of time-series and contextual data sources that provide a more complete view of operations."

Julian Pereira, TrendMiner's Director of Products.

Introducing the Schedule Manager

Users can get more tailored reporting experiences with the new Schedule Manager in ContextHub. By configuring settings per TrendMiner instance, admins can provide schedules that account for regional or persona differences. They can use this to:



Provide different schedules for each site on the instance. Users can then select the schedule for their site. Give different users different schedule views. For example, a plant manager might want an overview of all plant schedules, while operators may want just the work schedule that applies to them.

Using the Schedule Manager, admins can provide custom schedules for each site and user on a TrendMiner instance.

The Schedule Manager builds on the global timeframe features first made available in TrendMiner 2023.R2 .

More Application Improvements



Tag Dependencies -Improve accuracy of tag creation by browsing mapped variable definitions and adding related tags to the focus chart. Users will have more confidence while leveraging custom tags created by other users, as definitions of tags will be visible to all users from the Tag Builder menu.

Context Grid Actions Menu -Streamline the process of applying filters and copying field values in a ContextHub view through the new right-click menu.

Home Page -Add a custom image for the company's logo or business unit. Admins also can now schedule expirations for custom messages to remove them after a planned event, maintenance, or outage has occurred.

TrendMinerConnect -Get improved security without a VPN when communicating with plant integration servers. Cached Asset Permissions -Browse and search context items with improved performance and optimized permissions checks.

Further Information

For details about all the new capabilities and improvements in the TrendMiner 2023.R4 release, please visit . Users of the TrendMiner software will get more information via other communication channels. For an interactive demonstration of TrendMiner's functionality and to learn how analytics-empowered process and asset experts can help accelerate operational performance, click here .

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner , of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full potential of IIoT data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. We offer standard integrations with a wide range of data sources, such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, Aveva Data Hub, AWS S3, AWS IoT SiteWise, Amazon Timestream, Microsoft Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Explorer, TSI, and SAP's S/4 HANA, and DMC.

TrendMiner empowers everyone in manufacturing operations across multiple locations with powerful yet intuitive capabilities to iteratively generate and validate real-time context-aware time-series insights individually and as a team. Search, diagnostic, and predictive capabilities help speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes, and configure early warnings to monitor production 24/7. TrendMiner helps operators make data-driven decisions to improve production quality, meet business objectives, and increase profitability.

Media Contact

Matt Saxton

TrendMiner Editor

+1 408-490-5345

[email protected]

SOURCE: TrendMiner