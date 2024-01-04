Newswire's Press Release Distribution Services Help Brands Build Credibility

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, continues to be a trusted partner for brands around the globe to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.





Newswire's primary focus is consistent press release distribution. Consistency in this marketing channel helps companies enhance their credibility and establish authority within their respective sectors.

"Press releases are a powerful marketing tool businesses can use to build brand awareness, attract website traffic, improve SEO performance, improve sales and more," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire pulled from its nearly two decades of experience to provide five key strategies companies can use to establish credibility with press release distribution.

Newsworthiness : Press releases should cover relevant topics and provide factual and valuable data to support the main message.

Focus on Facts : Address essential information using the inverted pyramid press release format to cover the who, what, when, where, why, and how in the first paragraph.

Storytelling : Whether announcing an event, launching a product, or promoting an employee promotion, incorporate an element of storytelling to capture the reader's attention.

Positioning : After addressing important facts using the inverted pyramid, include facts and figures to showcase expertise and position the brand as an industry thought leader.

Quotes : Include quotes from team members, especially topic experts, to enhance the company's credibility and authority.

"The main goal of a press release is to capture the attention of the target audience and media," added Hammers. "From press release topics to supporting facts and figures, and everything in between, these components provide companies the opportunity to stand out in their industry."

