An Innovative Humanitarian Alternative To Holiday Gift Baskets Brings Joy To Ukrainian Refugees

In the spirit of compassion and community service during the holiday season, icreatives, a nationally recognized marketing and creative staffing company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is pioneering a unique approach to support children affected by unforeseen disasters.

icreatives

Steven and the team dressed as elves, getting ready to deliver the toys to the kids.

Rather than traditional gift baskets, icreatives encourages its customers to compose heartfelt messages of support for families in need. The company will then attach these messages to personalized gifts at no cost to its customers, offering a distinctive way to express gratitude for their business.

What sets icreatives apart is its commitment to delivering these personally chosen gifts directly to the recipients. Over the past several years, the company has extended its outreach to assist victims of hurricanes and floods in the United States, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico.

Steven Cohen, President of icreatives, shared the motivation behind this distinctive initiative, stating, "This initiative began when Puerto Rico was devastated by a Category 5 hurricane in 2017. We felt compelled to help and, in reaching out to a local church for guidance, we anticipated the need for essentials like diapers, generators, and water filters. However, they conveyed that while those items were available, gifts for the children would bring a sense of normalcy back to their lives. We've been carrying on this tradition for seven years now, even during the pandemic."

Building on its past successes, icreatives is gearing up for an extraordinary venture. In time for Jan. 6, Three Kings Day, the company will be flying to Poland to personally deliver toys to Ukrainian refugee children in Warsaw, extending its goodwill and support overseas.

