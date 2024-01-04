LEM Surgical AG Secures CHF 22 Million In Series B Funding To Ready Robotic System For FDA Submission

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BERN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2024 / LEM Surgical AG, an innovative surgical robotics company headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, announces the successful completion of its Series B funding, securing CHF 22 million. The round, which was strongly oversubscribed, reflects the strong investors' confidence in LEM Surgical's differentiated approach.

This substantial funding boost is attributed to the enthusiastic participation of new investors from both the United States and Switzerland. The infusion of capital is strategically earmarked to propel the advancement of LEM Surgical's product development initiatives and readiness for FDA submission in the second half of 2024. With this latest injection of capital, LEM Surgical is well-positioned to achieve its objectives and to further solidify its potential in the field of surgical robotics.

Yossi Bar, founder and CEO of LEM Surgical, expressed the company's vision, stating, "Our goal is to revolutionize the experience for surgeons, clinical teams, and hospitals engaged in robotic surgery. We deeply appreciate the trust and support of our new investors. It underscores the unwavering confidence our investors have in the future success of our groundbreaking technology."

LEM Surgical is at the forefront of shaping the future through the creation of the next generation of robotic surgery platforms. The primary focus of its development efforts is centered around surpassing the capabilities of existing robotic platforms for spine surgery.

The company was founded in 2021 by Prof. Dr. Stefan Weber (CEO, CAScination AG), Marco Matulic (CTO, CAScination AG), Simon Michel (CEO, Ypsomed Group), Prof. Dr. Andreas Raabe (Director, Department of Neurosurgery, Inselspital Bern) and Yossi Bar (previously Director R&D at Mazor Robotics Ltd).

