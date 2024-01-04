OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Plans To Hold Meeting To Discuss Oil Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An online meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee will be held
on February 1. At the meeting, representatives of the alliance will
discuss the situation in the oil market, Azernews reports,citing foreign media.
A meeting will be held to discuss the situation in the oil
market The Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ Ministers has scheduled
the next meeting of the representatives of the alliance to discuss
the situation in the oil market on February 1.
The meeting is planned to be held on February 1, 2023 in an
online format. At the meetings of the alliance's ministerial-level
monitoring committee, the situation in the oil market is usually
assessed and recommendations are made regarding the alliance's oil
production policy. However, the committee may request a general
meeting of OPEC+ at any time if necessary. Monitoring meetings of
ministers are now held once every two months.
The last meetings of the Monitoring Committee of Ministers and
all OPEC+ ministers took place on November 30. Then, several union
countries decided on additional voluntary cuts for the first
quarter of 2024, which will total 2.2 million barrels per day. At
the same time, Saudi Arabia has extended the voluntary production
limit (1 million per day) that has been in effect since the summer,
and Russia has increased the volume of oil supply reduction by 200
thousand barrels per day to 500 thousand barrels. Some allied
countries (Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, UAE and Oman) will
reduce production by another 700,000 barrels per day.
