Ukrenergo's Worker Killed In Russia's Missile Attack On Kirovohrad Region, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's recent missile attack on the Kirovohrad region, one worker of Ukrenergo National Power Company has been killed and four injured.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, during the missile attack on the Kirovohrad region, as the debris crashed, one employee of Ukrenergo was killed and four injured. One of our repair and production facilities was damaged,” the report states.

According to Ukrenergo, the damage did not cause interruptions in the main network.

Some employees of Kirovohradoblenergo were also injured.

The missile fragments caused damage to power transmission lines. Some household consumers were left without electricity. Repair works are underway.

A reminder that, on the morning of January 4, 2024, explosions were heard in the city of Kropyvnytskyi. Ukraine's Air Force warned of a Russian missile approaching the city.