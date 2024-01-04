MFA Responds To Provocative Event In Italy Dedicated To Alleged 'Prosperity' Of Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has called an exhibition in Italy's Modena, dedicated to the alleged 'prosperity' of Ukraine's Mariupol under Russian occupation, a provocation.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry Oleg Nikolenko in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“An exhibition in Modena about the so-called 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation is a provocation. Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry has already instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official appeal,” Nikolenko told.

In his words, at the official level, Italy strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Hence, the ministry expects an appropriate reaction to this propagandist event.

Earlier, it was announced on the social media that Italy's Modena would host an event dedicated to the alleged 'prompt recovery' of Mariupol under Russian occupation.