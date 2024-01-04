Arab Parliament Condemns Forced Displacement Of Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament "categorically" condemns and rejects any suggestions of forcibly displacing Palestinians outside Gaza.

Warning of another (Nakba) should the aforementioned proposals echoed, a Parliament statement on Thursday underlined that Gaza will always be a Palestinian territory and part of the autonomous State of Palestine.

Racist remarks by some extremist Israeli cabinet members that rally for the displacement and the reoccupation of the Strip to build settlements are "barbaric," and reflective of the true nature of the occupation, which exacerbates tension in the area, it noted.

Such remarks, according to the statement, represent a blatant violation of global humanitarian laws, calling on the international community to press against the displacement of Palestinians, stop genocide committed against them, and provide them access to essential humanitarian needs. (end)

