UK Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Iran's Kerman City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, 4 Jan (KUNA) -- Britain on Thursday condemned the two "horrendous" attacks that ripped through the Iranian city of Kerman yesterday and resulted in scores of casualties and injuries.

In a brief statement, spokesperson for British Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the families of the killed and speedy recovery for the injured.

According to official Iranian reports, injuries of the attacks reached 284 so far, while the number of deaths is yet to be determined and officially announced due to conditions of the bodies. The last count stood at 84 killed. (end)

