Gaza's Death Toll Rises To 22,438 Victims So Far-Health Ministry

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) - Death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip rose to 22,438 martyrs and 57,614 others injured, Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.Additionally, the ministry said the Israeli occupation forces committed 13 massacres against Gazan families during the past 24 hours, killing 125 Palestinians and injuring 318 others.

