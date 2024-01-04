NCHR Supports South Africa's Efforts To Prosecute Israel At ICJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) - The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) called for supporting South Africa's efforts to prosecute Israel's ongoing genocide crimes committed in the Gaza Strip at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).According to a NCHR statement on Thursday, the center said it followed up on South Africa's efforts, which deemed Israel's war on the coastal enclave as crimes that target civilians, who enjoy special protection under international human rights law and international humanitarian law.The NCHR noted this process comes as Israel's atrocities are accompanied by direct intent against civilians with an affiliation to a specific national and ethnic group.The center stated that this war aims to achieve agendas systematically adopted by an occupying authority with political will and documented criminal acts.Israel's atrocities reflect its persistence in breaching its obligations related to Genocide Convention and Rome Statute of 1998, as its crimes are more dangerous on the international community and falls within the ICJ's jurisdiction, the statement said.Additionally, the center appealed to the "human conscience" and the international community at the level of governments and human rights institutions to protect the common human values to stop genocide in Gaza Strip.The center added this process requires full support to South Africa in its procedures before ICJ and end real threat to the future of coexistence, which creates injustice and brutality that will only fuel extremism and hatred.