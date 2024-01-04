Iris ID Systems, Inc., The Exclusive North American Representative Of Remo+ Doorcam™ 3+ LTE Announces AT&T Connectivity Relationship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Learn About the All New Connected DoorCam 3+ LTE at CES 2024 in Vegas





CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris ID Systems Inc., the global leader in authentication technology for 25 years, is now the exclusive North American Representative of the all new remo+ DoorCam 3+ LTE over-the-door connected smart security cameras.

The remo+ DoorCam 3+ is now available with AT&T fast, reliable and secure connectivity and will function similar to a cell phone with affordable storage data plans. With continuous communication available via a Wi-Fi connection and/or the AT&T LTE network, DoorCam 3+ customers will always have access to their valuable security video.

Over-the-door smart cameras provide comprehensive security by providing visibility and control over key entry points. Apartment renters, seniors and caregivers, RV owners and truck drivers are among the primary users of these solutions. Key features of the camera include home security, remote monitoring, motion detection, recorded footage for evidence, and intruder deterrent.

AT&T's LTE coverage is an important addition to the DoorCam 3+ functionality because it will now reach more customers in more places. AT&T connectivity will function as a backup to Wi-Fi. This means that if Wi-Fi goes down, the cellular service kicks in providing uninterrupted access to security and to your videos. This gives customers greater peace of mind while providing real-time security updates and accessibility like never before.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for remo+ DoorCam to provide affordable security to renters who are unable to make permanent installations in their homes. The DoorCam 3+ LTE provides a simple and accessible solution for everyone to benefit from,” said Bryan Quackenbush, Director of e-Commerce, Iris ID.“With over 2 million US homes that are broken into every year, this easy over-the-door security camera can be a first step in deterring criminal activity and possibly capturing evidence.”

“We understand the importance of enhancing your home security. The DoorCam 3+ LTE now integrated with AT&T connectivity, provides an added layer of protection,” said Mike Van Horn, Assistant Vice President, Product Management, AT&T Connected Solutions.“This technology ensures your front door and property is not just monitored; it's seamlessly connected giving you greater peace of mind. Reliable connectivity helps empower users with control and awareness where they need it.”

Since its inception in 2014, remo+ has been a market leader as the world's only over-the-door smart security camera. We are excited about the future of remo+ DoorCam and look forward to the opportunities that our strong collaboration with AT&T will bring to both of our customers in these new markets. For more information, come by the AT&T booth #3327 (West Hall) at CES or visit .

