Call For Speakers: MPC24 Sets The Stage For Digital Commerce Innovators - August 14-15, 2024, Atlanta, GA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marla EllermanSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MPC24, the forefront conference in digital commerce, announces its call for speakers for the upcoming event on August 14-15, 2024 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. Under this year's theme,“ The Future of Money, Now,” MPC24 seeks thought leaders and industry innovators to share insights and drive discussions in the evolving world of digital finance and commerce."We are excited to welcome a diverse group of topics to MPC24, where the future of digital commerce will be shaped," says Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Digital Commerce Event. Ellerman noted stating“The opportunity to become a speaker has never been greater for experts and thought leaders with our agenda focused on "The Future of Money, Now“Experts are being sought in:Payment Innovation & Digital Finance:We invite specialists in digital payments, blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies to discuss the latest trends and innovations. Speakers will have the opportunity to explore topics such as real-time payments, digital assets, and the impact of AI on payment systems.Banking Evolution & Financial Services:MPC24 is calling for professionals in modern banking, lending, and financial services to provide insights into branch transformation, digital banking solutions, KYC, and risk management. The conference will highlight the latest in faster payments, consumer payment landscapes, and digital commerce.Security & Regulatory Compliance:Experts in cybersecurity, fraud management, and regulatory compliance are encouraged to contribute their knowledge on secure transactions, payment, and data security, and navigating the regulatory landscape in finance.Business Solutions & Market Dynamics:We welcome speakers to discuss merchant services, sector-specific solutions, and the role of technology in business, including Point of Sale, e-commerce, logistics, communications, and supply chain management.Payment Ecosystems & Infrastructure:MPC24 seeks voices in platform innovations and tech infrastructure to address market trends, emerging threats, and the development of SaaS, PaaS, and embedded solutions in lending, payments, and finance models.MPC24 is an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to share their expertise, network with peers, and shape the future of digital commerce and payments. We invite thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from various sectors to join us in Atlanta for this pivotal event.For speaker applications and more information, please visit .ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENTMPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of global digital commerce. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of commerce. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.For more information, visit: and follow us on Twitter at and LinkedIn at .ABOUT MPC24MPC24, which marks the 14th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 14 to 15, 2024. Themed,“ The Future of Money, Now,” the exclusive event will focus on expanding digital commerce technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants today with the future of commerce.For more information, visit / .

Tedd Huff

DD3 Media

+1 919-789-1749

...a

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn