Nashville's Women Unite Concert For Tornado Relief Features Gwen Levey And The Breakdown

Gwen Levey & the Breakdown to play Women Unite! concert on Jan. 8, 2024 at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village.

Gwen Levey & the Breakdown's new EP, "Not the Girl Next Door."

The Jan. 8 event at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village benefits Community Resource Center's tornado relief efforts.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just days remain before viral country rockers Gwen Levey and the Breakdown take the stage Jan. 8 in Nashville as the headliners of the Women Unite! Concert, which raises awareness about protecting women's rights in Tennessee and also benefits the Community Resource Center's efforts to aid victims of the recent tornadoes in the state.Tickets for the Women Unite! show available now via the ticketing page of the venue, AB Hillsboro Village . The tickets are free, but a suggested donation of $50 goes to the Community Resource Center.The AB Hillsboro Village concert, which takes place the night before the Tennessee General Assembly's 113th Session convenes to redraw the Senate map, will showcase Levey's hit women's rights anthem“Barefoot & Pregnant .”The song is the lead single from Levey's new ep,“Not the Girl Next Door,” which she called,“a chronicle of my triumph over toxic times, being silenced... using my voice to advocate for myself and others,” in a recent Authority magazine article.The Women Unite! show is 18+ and begins at 7pm on Jan. 8. The venue, AB Hillsboro Village, is located at 2111 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville. An hour of free parking is available at the garage next door.ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, designed by Savage Interior Design. With a capacity of 250 and a focus on inclusivity, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond - that appeal to Nashville locals.For AB press or event inquiries, please email ...For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue.

