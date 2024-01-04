Introducing Imagine Studio, A Retail Design And In-Store Creative Agency Backed By Imagine, Leader In Print And Visual Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Imagine's new solution offers striking design that ignites interaction, fosters brand loyalty, and maximizes share of basket

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the launch of Imagine Studio , the conceptual creative agency that complements Imagine's award-winning visual communications services. Imagine Studio consists of a team of multidisciplinary designers evolving the retail, hospitality, and food service experience with next-level insights in trends and technology and unparalleled design acumen, all backed by the industry-leading print production and fabrication capabilities only Imagine can claim.



Visionary creative leader Robert Grimmett has been named SVP, Executive Creative Director for Imagine Studio. Robert will tap his deep expertise in retail experience design as the company brings conceptual creative solutions to its clients to help them stay ahead of what's new and next. Renowned for his work with iconic global brands, Robert and his team seamlessly intermingle a critical eye for creative with consumer behavior insights, global design trends, digital innovation, and sustainability to transform any space, big or small, into an experience to remember.

“Our customers are searching for a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace,” says Don McKenzie, Executive Chair of Imagine.“They want and need to get ahead with the latest and most engaging consumer experience. Imagine Studio brings innovation to life at the intersection of trends, consumer insights, and digital integration. Our approach accelerates engagement and helps our clients leapfrog the competition.”

Personalized conceptual design services from ideation through execution, supporting customers at any point in their development journeys.

Data-based decision-making in which expansive market research informs smart business decisions.

Digital integration and sustainability consideration baked into every phase of a project.

Reputable, award-winning design capabilities backed by the creative powerhouses at both Imagine and Midnight Oil, the company's LA-based agency. Seamless concept-to-teardown services, supported by Imagine's industry-leading manufacturing, print production , kitting, and installation capabilities .



“The battle between brands for customer attention is only intensifying, so being intentional and purposeful is critical,” explains Grimmett.“That's why Imagine Studio, combined with the powerhouse creativity and production capabilities of Imagine, is a gamechanger for our clients. This key service, combined with such a seasoned team of print production experts, gives customers a truly frictionless process from design to execution. Imagine's offering is unparalleled in the marketplace.”

Coinciding with this launch, Imagine has also released its annual In-Store Marketing and Retail Design Trends Study . Curated by the creative minds at Imagine Studio, the report provides an overview of the seven hottest visual marketing trends of 2024 and why they matter. Imagine production experts also share their real-world knowledge on how to apply the trends at scale. Access the Imagine Retail Design Trends Study on the Imagine website .

