Prototek Unveils Strategic Merger, Elevating Digital Manufacturing Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prototek, a leading digital manufacturing firm, is pleased to announce the formal absorption of four prominent business units.

- Bill BonadioCONTOOCOOK, NH, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek , a leading digital manufacturing firm, is pleased to announce the formal absorption of four prominent business units-Sac EDM & Waterjet, Inc., Midwest Prototyping, ProtoCAM, and Prototype Solutions Group-under the Prototek brand, effective December 20, 2023. This strategic consolidation represents a significant milestone for Prototek, positioning the company as a powerhouse in the digital manufacturing space.Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek is now a one-stop-shop for digital manufacturing services with locations spanning the United States. The merger of these state-of-the-art companies enhances Prototek's ability to deliver unparalleled solutions and uphold the highest quality standards for its customers.The decision to consolidate stems from Prototek's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and prospects. By combining the strengths of the acquired companies, Prototek aims to offer a faster, seamless, and comprehensive suite of digital manufacturing services, including additive, CNC and sheet metal manufacturing, and wire and sinker EDM machining.Bill Bonadio, CEO of Prototek, expressed enthusiasm about the consolidation, stating, "This strategic move allows us to provide an even broader range of solutions to our valued customers. Our hands-on approach, combined with our clients' vision, enables us to create intelligent solutions from innovation to scale. Clients can trust that our process and quality remain unmatched in the industry."To coincide with the merger, Prototek is set to unveil its redesigned website on December 20, 2023. The new site will feature a full-service listing and fast prototype quoting capabilities, reinforcing Prototek's commitment to innovation and leadership in the aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products industries.Prototek, along with its acquired companies, maintains a hands-on approach, prioritizing innovation and delivering high-quality, agile results across industries.Sac EDM & Waterjet, Inc.: Specialists in Waterjet, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM), and CNC Machining, offering state-of-the-art production and quality control equipment. Midwest Prototyping: A key player in on-demand additive manufacturing, catering to sectors such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, medical, and design firms. ProtoCAM: Excellence in additive manufacturing, collaborating with engineers on methods and materials.Prototype Solutions Group: Combining the latest technologies with industry knowledge and experience to offer 3D printing, CNC Machining, urethane casting, laser cutting, engraving, and finishing for rapid prototyping, detailed visual models, and low-volume production. Prototek assures current customers and stakeholders of a seamless transition, emphasizing that the level of service and quality will either remain the same or improve with the expanded offerings. The company has heavily invested in quality control measures and processes to meet customer expectations and align with evolving industry practices.For more information about Prototek and its distinguished services, please visit Prototek.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of Additive Manufacturing, CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and wire and sinker EDM services to a variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous in-house manufacturing capabilities across 10 facilities located in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Prototek holds ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D:2016, and ISO 13485:2016 certifications as well as ITAR Registration. For more information, visit .

Jason Kopras

Prototek Digital Manufacturing

+1 608-345-1360

email us here

Prototek Unveils Strategic Merger, Elevating Digital Manufacturing Solutions