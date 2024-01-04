Hizbul Terrorist Nabbed In Delhi, Was Involved In Attacks On Forces In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) An A++ category terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell in coordination with other central agencies, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Javeed Mattoo, a resident of Sopore in J&K. He was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Valley.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal, said that Mattoo was also involved in the killing of five policemen in separate incidents.

The officer said that Mattoo was nabbed from the Hazrat Nizammudin area and is presently being grilled by the police.

“He was the kingpin of a major module of Hizbul Mujahideen, heading a gang of six dreaded terrorists. His associate Abdul Qayoom Nazar was killed in an encounter. A third associate is also dead while the fourth went to Pakistan. His fifth and sixth associates, Mehraj Halwai and Wasim Guru, both were neutralised in an encounter,” Dhaliwal said.

As per the police, Mattoo has been arrested for the first time since 2010. He was involved in hurling grenades on CRPF platoon, attacking police personnel, orchestrating IED blast outside the Sopore police station, attacking outside Sopor SP's house, besides killing head constable Yusuf, among others, in 2010.

--IANS

ssh/arm