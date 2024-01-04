Align Production Systems Joins Mobile Automation Group To Boost Manufacturing Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems, a leader in AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) technology and material handling solutions, is pleased to announce the joining of the Mobile Automation Industrial Group, through the continued partnership with MHI.

Founded in 1967, Align Production Systems has been consistently overcoming production obstacles and maximizing productivity for their customers. The company specializes in the development and implementation of AGV technology, material handling solutions, and industrial automation.

The GT Tugger gives operators the ability to lift up trailers, carts, and steel pallets, all in a small package with radio control and AGV options.

Large Scale AGV System

Continue Reading

Align Production Systems' collaboration with MHI has resulted in a remarkable collaboration, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to clients globally. The partnership's joint focus on innovation aligns with both companies' commitment to driving the manufacturing industry forward.

Additionally, the company's joint venture with Hedin has strengthened Align Production Systems' reach and product line. By combining the expertise of both entities, they have fostered innovative solutions and expansion, furthering their position as an industry leader.

Joining the Mobile Automation Group is a testament to Align Production Systems' dedication to elevating the field of material handling solutions and AGV technology. The group will enable Align Production Systems to collaborate with other industry leaders, contributing to the growing demand for intelligent automation technology.

The President of Align Production Systems, Jason Stoecker, said: "Our continued partnership with MHI and our new membership with the Mobile Automation Group symbolize our commitment to excellence. These alliances, along with our joint venture with Hedin, not only strengthen our company but enable us to provide even more advanced solutions to our customers."

Align Production Systems continues to evolve, taking material handling to new heights, and these partnerships pave the way for future innovation and growth.

For further information about Align Production Systems and its advanced AGV technology and material handling solutions, please contact:

Align Production Systems

SOURCE Align Production Systems