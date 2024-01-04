LEDVANCE Unveils Innovative Tapsync™: A Revolution In Smart Lighting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEDVANCE announces the launch of its groundbreaking TapsyncTM product line at CES 2024.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC , the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking TapsyncTM product line at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, January 9-12. Designed to provide a seamless and uncomplicated smart-like lighting experience, TapsyncTM is a game-changer in the smart lighting industry, offering unparalleled simplicity without the need for WiFi, making it the perfect choice for users who seek a hassle-free and user-friendly lighting solution. Unlike traditional smart products, TapsyncTM eliminates the complexities associated with smart lighting systems and WiFi setups.

Key Features of Tapsync TM:



No WiFi Needed: Enjoy the benefits of smart lighting, without the need for a WiFi connection, ensuring a straightforward and frustration-free installation process.

Simple and Easy to Use: TapsyncTM is designed with user convenience in mind. With just a tap of the easy access button, users can effortlessly sync all lights and create customized groups.

Grouping Capabilities: Create personalized lighting atmospheres by grouping up to 100 lights together on a single grouping. Whether it's for a cozy evening or a vibrant party, TapsyncTM adapts to your preferences.

Adjustable Color Temperatures: Choose from five color temperatures to suit various moods and spaces. From warm, ambient lighting to cool, invigorating tones, TapsyncTM caters to your lighting needs.

Dimmable Functionality: Enjoy the flexibility of adjusting brightness levels to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. Wall Remote Control: Manage your lighting settings conveniently with the TapsyncTM wireless wall remote, putting the control at your fingertips.

"We are thrilled to introduce TapsyncTM, a product that redefines the concept of smart lighting,” said Gerardo Cisneros, Product Manager for Tapsync.“Tapsync's innovative design allows users to enjoy the benefits of smart lighting without the complexities of traditional systems. It's about simplicity, ease of use, and delivering a lighting experience that adapts to individual preferences. We believe TapsyncTM will set a new standard in the industry."

Visit the LEDVANCE booth at CES 2024 to experience TapsyncTM firsthand. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the future of smart lighting.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings-one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry-and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at .

