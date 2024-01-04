Vietnam Logistics Market Outlook To 2027: Promising Market Growth As It Leverages E-Commerce Boom And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Logistics Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Vietnamese Logistics market size has shown increases from 2017 to 2022. There was a decline after 2019 due to restrictions imposed during covid-19; however, the conditions have been better as the market has recovered from Covid 19. The logistics sector in Vietnam is growing due to a surge in the e-commerce sector in response to Covid-19 and increase in the use of new technologies to meet customer demands. Vietnam's expanding economy and manufacturing industry has also added to the growth in the logistics sector.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Logistics Industry in Vietnam. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The report has market segmentation which include segments by service mix, by mode of freight, by type of freight, by type of operator, by end-user, by warehouse type, by market model, by CEP transaction time and by mode of shipment; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Key Insights



The government's plan under Vision 2030 to empower the maritime industry and raise its contribution to a 10th of GDP by 2030.

Rapidly modernizing retail, e-commerce and a growing automotive sector provide opportunities for contract logistics and express providers. The warehousing industry will witness an increase in use of technology and automation as major players adopt robotics technology.

Key Trends by Market Segment:



By Mode of Freight: Sea freight is an economical and efficient means of transporting goods as Vietnam has a coastline of 3,444 km and a number of large ports. By Types of Warehousing: Rise in e-commerce with an internet penetration rate of 73.6% in 2022 has increased the demand of industrial freight warehouses in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Logistics market is expected to experience increases from 2022 to 2027. This is owing to a growing economy and increasing adoption of e-commerce, the China plus one strategy and initiatives by the government. Also, development of roads across Vietnam for better connectivity under Vision 2030 is expected to add to the efficiency of logistic related operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview of Vietnam

3. Infrastructural Overview of Vietnam

4. Overview of Logistics Market in Vietnam

5. Industry Analysis of Vietnam Logistics Market

5.1 SWOT Analysis of Logistics Market

5.2 Growth Drivers of Logistics Market

5.3 Plans for the development of Logistics Sector by the Government of Vietnam

5.4 Barriers in Vietnam Logistics Market

6. Future Outlook and Projections of Vietnam Logistics Market, 2022-2027

7. Overview of Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

7.1 Executive Summary: Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

7.2 Ecosystem of Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

7.3 Business Cycle of Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

7.4 Overview of Full Truck Load and Less than Truck Load

8. Market Sizing and Segmentations of Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market

8.1 Market Size of Freight Forwarding Sector, 2017-2022

8.2 By Mode of Freight, 2022

8.3 By Type of Freight, 2022

8.4 By Type of Operator, 2022

8.5 By End Users of Sea Freight, 2022

8.6 By End Users of Road and Air Freight, 2022

9. Industry Analysis of Freight Forwarding Market in Vietnam

9.1 Trends and Developments of Freight Forwarding Market

9.2 Technological Advancements in the Segment

9.3 Government Rules and Regulations

9.4 Issues and Challenges in the Market

10. Future Outlook and Projections of Vietnam Freight Forwarding Market, 2022-2027

10.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis

10.2 By Mode of Freight, 2027

10.3 By Type of Freight, 2027

10.4 By Type of Operator, 2027

10.5 By End Users, 2027

11. Overview of Vietnam Warehouse Market

11.1 Executive Summary: Vietnam Warehouse Market

11.2 Ecosystem of Vietnam Warehouse Market

11.3 Business Cycle of Vietnam Warehouse Market

12. Market Sizing and Segmentations of Vietnam Warehouse Market

13. Industry Analysis of Warehouse Market in Vietnam

14. Future Market Sizing and Segmentations of Warehouse Market

15. Overview of Vietnam CEP Market

16. Market Sizing and Segmentations of Vietnam CEP Market

17. Industry Analysis of CEP Market in Vietnam

18. Future Market Sizing of CEP Market in Vietnam

18.1 Market Size of Vietnam CEP Market, 2022-2027

18.2 Segmentation by End Users, 2027

18.3 Segmentation by Market Structure, 2027

18.4 Segmentation by Mode of Shipment and Transaction Time, 2027

19. Overview of Value-Added Services in Vietnam

20. Competitive Analysis of Vietnam Logistics Market

20.1 Market Share of Major Players in Vietnam Logistics Market, 2022

20.2 Market Positioning of Major Logistics Players: Gartner's Magic Quadrant Analysis.

20.3 Cross Comparison of Major Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Players on the Basis of Operational Parameters.

20.4 Cross Comparison of Major Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Players on the Basis of Operational and Financial Parameters.

20.5 Market Share of Players in CEP Market, 2022

20.6 Market Positioning of Major Players in Vietnam CEP Market: Gartner Magic Quadrant Analysis.

20.7 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Vietnam CEP Market

21. Case Studies: Vietnam Logistics Market

21.1 Success Case Study - C.H. Robinson

21.2 Success Case Study - Kuehne + Nagel

22. Analyst Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Yusen Logistics

Transimex

Gemadept

Maersk

Kuehne+Nagel

MP Logistics

ITL

Vietnam Post

Viettel Post

Vietnam Maritime

Expeditors

Bee Logistics

DB Schenker

Vinafrieght Joint Stock Company

CJ Gemadept

Ceva Logistics

GHN Express

DHL VNPL Express EMS

