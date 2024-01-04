Vilvi Group Information Release Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The information of Vilvi group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2024 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 29, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023;
April 5, 2024 – audited financial statements of 2023;
April 26, 2024 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;
May 31, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024;
August 30, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024;
November 29, 2024– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102
