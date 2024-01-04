The Grove At Waco - Elevating Baylor University Off-Campus Housing

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 4, 2024 12:30 am - The Grove at Waco proudly announces its premier status as the top choice for Baylor University off-campus housing, providing an unparalleled blend of comfort and convenience to Baylor students.

Waco, Texas: The Grove at Waco proudly announces its premier status as the top choice for Baylor University off-campus housing, providing an unparalleled blend of comfort and convenience to Baylor students. Located just minutes from the Baylor University campus, The Grove at Waco is dedicated to delivering a superior living experience tailored specifically to students' needs.

Residents of The Grove enjoy spacious, stylish apartments set in a vibrant community. Each apartment is designed with modern living in mind, featuring 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans, fully furnished spaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood-style flooring, and select units with stainless-steel appliances. The addition of high-speed internet and per-person contracts, along with roommate matching services, further enhances the living experience, ensuring a seamless transition into student life.

The Grove's extensive community amenities set it apart as the ultimate student housing choice. A tavern-style game room, large dog park, and 24-hour fitness center are just the beginning. Students can also enjoy a resort-style pool, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, and grilling stations for leisure and socializing. The community clubhouse and 24/7 coffee bar provide perfect spots for studying or relaxation.

For more information about The Grove at Waco, visit their website or call (254) 759-8352.

About The Grove at Waco: The Grove at Waco is a leading provider of off-campus student housing for Baylor University students. Offering a range of high-quality amenities and services, The Grove is committed to offering the best in student living. With a focus on community and convenience, The Grove at Waco provides a dynamic living environment that supports the academic and social needs of Baylor students.

Company: The Grove at Waco

Address: 2826 S University Parks Drive

City: Waco

State: Texas

Zip code: 76706

Telephone number: (254) 759-8352



