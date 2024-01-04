Colombian Freshly Roasted Single-Origin Coffee With Dried Orange & Berry Notes

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 4, 2024 1:00 am - Want to make your cup of morning brew both tasty and ethical? Check out Friar Roast Coffee Company's subscriptions - they ship all over the world, and their single-origin coffees are cultivated on farms in Bali, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Colombia.

When Pope Clement VIII first tasted coffee, he allegedly said, "Why, this Satan's drink is so delicious that it would be a pity to let the infidels have exclusive use of it."

Friar Roast Coffee Company knows everyone loves a good roast. That's why they've launched brand-new subscriptions for their signature-blend, single-origin, and flavored beans. Now coffee enthusiasts around the world can order the company's fresh-roasted, artisan-crafted coffees. The company takes pride in both roasting the beans for each order and shipping them on the same day.

Subscriptions Supporting Sustainable Farming

You'll enjoy Friar Roast Coffee Company's single-origin coffee bean subscription if you're interested in supporting ethical and sustainable farming practices. You'll know exactly where your coffee comes from, and your purchase can help support the livelihood of local coffee producers. Friar Roast Coffee Company's single-origin beans come from producers in Colombia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Bali.

Distinct Flavor Profiles

Each of the four varieties of single-origin beans have their own varieties, roasts, and tasting profiles. If you're looking for a fruity tasting profile, you'll enjoy the Costa Rican beans, with notes of sweet apple, raisin, and honey, or the Colombian beans, with notes of dried orange and berries.

Besides single-origin beans, Friar Roast Coffee Company also offers you several signature blends and flavored coffees. In its signature blend collection, you'll find selections with unique flavor profiles, such as“Gourmet Donut Shop,” with cocoa, caramel, toffee, and mildly fruity tasting notes, and“Spirited Monk Whiskey Barrel Aged,” with a mild bourbon flavor. In the flavored collection, you can take your pick of mocha, pumpkin spice, chocolate hazelnut, and French vanilla coffees.

You can have your beans ground in the standard method, coarsely, or espresso-style, and you can choose to have them packaged in one-pound, 12-oz., two-pound, or five-pound bags.

About Friar Roast Coffee Company

Friar Roast Coffee Company launched its online store in 2023 to provide coffee enthusiasts everywhere with the highest quality beans and blends. In addition to its freshly roasted, artisan coffees, the company also offers coffee lovers' merchandise, including T-shirts, caps, mugs, and stainless-steel water bottles.

A spokesperson explained: "Friar Roast prides itself in providing the freshest coffee, straight to your doorstep. Our process ensures that we don't roast our beans until we have your order, and that it's roasted and shipped the very same day."

