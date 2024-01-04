Indian Community Podcast Set To Launch - Celebrating Stories Of Indian Diaspora Worldwide

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 4, 2024 2:46 am - Indian, an innovative digital platform dedicated to embracing and promoting the vibrant culture of the Indian diaspora, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new venture, the Indian Community Podcast.

The podcast aims to become the world's largest and most influential forum, showcasing the compelling journeys, achievements, and contributions of individuals of Indian origin from every corner of the globe.

A Voice for the Global Indian Diaspora

The Indian Community Podcast (@Indian) promises to bring listeners a variety of engaging, insightful, and inspiring stories. Each episode will delve into the personal journeys of its guests, exploring themes of identity, success, cultural integration, and the unique challenges faced by those living away from their motherland. From entrepreneurs and artists to scientists and social activists, the podcast aims to highlight the diverse tapestry of the Indian diaspora.

Celebrating Culture, Success, and Resilience

Amit Gupta, based in Atlanta, USA, and Rahul Mehra, based in New Delhi, India, co-founders of the Indian, shared their vision for the podcast: "The Indian Community Podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it's a celebration of the enduring spirit, culture, and contributions of the Indian people worldwide. We aim to inspire, connect, and entertain our listeners by bringing them the untold stories of resilience, innovation, and success."

Invitation to Share and Inspire

The Indian Community Podcast (@Indian) is not just a platform to listen; it's an opportunity to share. The team behind this ambitious project invites individuals of Indian origin with compelling stories and achievements to come forward and share their journey, thereby inspiring others and fostering a sense of global community.

Tune In and Join the Journey

The Indian Community Podcast will be available on YouTube @Indian starting Jan- 2024. For updates, follow us on our social media channels on Instagram @bharatiya, Twitter @nri, LinkedIn @indian-community. Join us in celebrating the voices and stories of the Indian diaspora, one episode at a time.

For further information, to schedule interviews, or to propose a podcast guest, please contact:

Amit Gupta

Founder- Indian Community

+1-4707538062

...

